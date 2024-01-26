TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 174.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 43.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

Shares of TEL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,637. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $146.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.45. The stock has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

