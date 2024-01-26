TD Cowen Lowers Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target to $5.00

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Cowen from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAVE. Citigroup cut Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna reissued a negative rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an underperform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines Stock Up 1.6 %

SAVE opened at $7.22 on Monday. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $20.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.10. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 467.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.