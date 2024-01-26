Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter.

Shares of SMMF traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,511. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.47. Summit Financial Group has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $31.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Financial Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

