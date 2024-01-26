Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter.
Shares of SMMF traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,511. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.47. Summit Financial Group has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $31.49.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.74%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Financial Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.
