Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Stratasys Price Performance

Shares of SSYS opened at $13.05 on Monday. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $892.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $162.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.72 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stratasys by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,951,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,286 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Stratasys by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,620,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,741,000 after acquiring an additional 140,780 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,386,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,803,000 after buying an additional 119,922 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,343,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,178,000 after buying an additional 127,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,063,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,474,000 after buying an additional 315,868 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

