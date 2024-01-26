StockNews.com Lowers Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) to Sell

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

RHP opened at $109.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $77.18 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12.

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $1,452,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 301,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,188,931.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,380 shares of company stock worth $3,054,689. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,809,000 after purchasing an additional 216,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,011,000 after purchasing an additional 344,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,230,000 after purchasing an additional 114,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,714,000 after purchasing an additional 121,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,155,000 after purchasing an additional 287,880 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

