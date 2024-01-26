StockNews.com Downgrades Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) to Hold

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ:FLXS traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.70. 15,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,659. The stock has a market cap of $149.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49. Flexsteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.
