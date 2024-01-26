StockNews.com Downgrades Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) to Hold

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXS traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.70. 15,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,659. The stock has a market cap of $149.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49. Flexsteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter valued at about $1,380,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 40,540 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 72,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 21,527 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. 33.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

