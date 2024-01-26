StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Ashford Price Performance

Ashford stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.73. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $181.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.70 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 0.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

See Also

