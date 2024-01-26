StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ ACOR opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.43.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.72 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 14.35%.
Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.
