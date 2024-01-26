Stifel Nicolaus Increases Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Price Target to $8.00

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
AMTX opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. Aemetis has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $136.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.17.
Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $68.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Aemetis will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.
