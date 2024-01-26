Stifel Nicolaus Increases Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Price Target to $8.00

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

AMTX opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. Aemetis has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $136.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $68.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Aemetis will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 16.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Aemetis by 64.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aemetis by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aemetis by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Aemetis by 26.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

