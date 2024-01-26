Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $64.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SLB. Barclays lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.31.

SLB traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $52.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,166,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,029,188. The company has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.54.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,071 shares of company stock worth $5,547,242 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Schlumberger by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Schlumberger by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 167,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 95,220 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 331,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,468,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

