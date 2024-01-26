Stephens Raises Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target to $79.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.77. 510,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.77. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $42.79 and a 12 month high of $69.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $245.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.96 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.54 per share, for a total transaction of $107,012.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,929.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 25,066 shares of company stock worth $713,786 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 18,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

