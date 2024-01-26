Stephens Boosts Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $46.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.72.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.42. 2,513,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,705,202. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.12. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $151,220,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,095,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,216 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,172,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,646,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,979 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.