StateHouse Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STHZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

StateHouse Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STHZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, an increase of 121.3% from the December 31st total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
StateHouse Stock Down 2.7 %
StateHouse stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 52,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,674. StateHouse has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.10.
StateHouse Company Profile
