StateHouse Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STHZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

StateHouse Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STHZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, an increase of 121.3% from the December 31st total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

StateHouse Stock Down 2.7 %

StateHouse stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 52,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,674. StateHouse has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.10.

StateHouse Company Profile

StateHouse Holdings Inc, an integrated omni-channel cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, manufacture, distribution, and retailing of cannabis products for the adult-use and medical markets in the United States. It operates in Oakland, San Jose, San Leandro and Desert Hot Springs, California, San Diego, San Ysidro, Grover Beach, Seaside, La Mesa, Grossmont, Vista, Eugene, Oregon, and Internationally.

