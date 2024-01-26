Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Thomas Spain Sells 75,968 Shares

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain sold 75,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28), for a total transaction of £16,712.96 ($21,236.29).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Staffline Group alerts:

On Friday, December 22nd, Thomas Spain sold 70,997 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29), for a total transaction of £16,329.31 ($20,748.81).

On Wednesday, December 6th, Thomas Spain sold 8,657 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29), for a total transaction of £1,991.11 ($2,530.00).

On Thursday, November 30th, Thomas Spain bought 13,580 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £3,259.20 ($4,141.30).

On Tuesday, November 28th, Thomas Spain purchased 350,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £84,000 ($106,734.43).

On Friday, November 24th, Thomas Spain purchased 2,000,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £480,000 ($609,911.05).

On Tuesday, November 21st, Thomas Spain purchased 2,000,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £480,000 ($609,911.05).

On Thursday, November 9th, Thomas Spain bought 15,825 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £4,272.75 ($5,429.16).

On Thursday, November 2nd, Thomas Spain sold 11,790 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33), for a total transaction of £3,065.40 ($3,895.04).

On Monday, October 30th, Thomas Spain sold 50,096 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33), for a total transaction of £13,024.96 ($16,550.14).

Staffline Group Stock Up 2.1 %

STAF traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 24.50 ($0.31). The company had a trading volume of 289,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Staffline Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 21.10 ($0.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 43.64 ($0.55). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 23.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 26.80. The company has a market cap of £36.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2,450.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.57.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, supermarkets, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.