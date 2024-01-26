SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $10,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPSC. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 10,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $1,682,104.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,245,022.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 10,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $1,682,104.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,234 shares in the company, valued at $24,245,022.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $81,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,946.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,262 shares of company stock worth $9,013,340. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPSC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.09. 37,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,732. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.04 and its 200-day moving average is $176.66. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.66 and a 52-week high of $198.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.46 and a beta of 0.82.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $135.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

