Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Upgraded to “Action List Buy” at TD Securities

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$48.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$50.00. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 33.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Cormark boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.81.

Shares of TOY traded up C$0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$35.93. 79,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,166. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.70. Spin Master has a one year low of C$31.51 and a one year high of C$39.55.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.48. The business had revenue of C$952.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$970.92 million. Spin Master had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spin Master will post 3.1753555 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.95, for a total transaction of C$163,935.37. In related news, Senior Officer Jeremy Don Tucker sold 8,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.73, for a total value of C$296,452.97. Also, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.95, for a total transaction of C$163,935.37. Insiders sold 19,237 shares of company stock worth $648,456 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

