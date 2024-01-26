Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.25 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Simmons First National Stock Down 0.9 %

SFNC stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,660. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.87. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.63.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 57.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on SFNC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lowered their price objective on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert L. Shoptaw purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $143,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,562.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simmons First National

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

