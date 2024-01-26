Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI) CEO Acquires $14,000.00 in Stock

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Free Report) CEO William Kerby purchased 4,000 shares of Sigma Additive Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $14,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sigma Additive Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ SASI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,487. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $14.20.

Get Sigma Additive Solutions alerts:

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. Sigma Additive Solutions had a negative net margin of 1,123.90% and a negative return on equity of 180.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. will post -7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Sigma Additive Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sigma Additive Solutions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Additive Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sigma Additive Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.05% of Sigma Additive Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc operates as a software company. The company offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. It also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering for polymer materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Additive Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Additive Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.