Short Interest in Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Grows By 114.3%

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,445,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Unrivaled Brands Stock Performance

Shares of UNRV stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.12 million, a P/E ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. Unrivaled Brands has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands, Inc cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp.

