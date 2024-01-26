Short Interest in Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Grows By 114.3%

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,445,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Unrivaled Brands Stock Performance
Shares of UNRV stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.12 million, a P/E ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. Unrivaled Brands has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04.
About Unrivaled Brands
