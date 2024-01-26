Short Interest in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW) Declines By 31.3%

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the December 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Twelve Seas Investment Company II Trading Up 23.2 %
Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. 80,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,800. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.
Twelve Seas Investment Company II Company Profile
