Short Interest in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW) Declines By 31.3%

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the December 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Trading Up 23.2 %

Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. 80,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,800. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Company Profile

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Twelve Seas Investment Company II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

