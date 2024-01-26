Short Interest in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Increases By 126.3%

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 126.3% from the December 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Agritech

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Origin Agritech by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 42,239 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Origin Agritech by 5,760.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. 1.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Origin Agritech in a report on Saturday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Origin Agritech Stock Performance

Shares of SEED stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.71. 2,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,957. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90. Origin Agritech has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

