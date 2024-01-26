Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR) Increases By 74.2%

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 74.2% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF by 1,004.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $945,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,563,000.

Get First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.15. 2,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665. First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF has a 12 month low of $26.43 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of -1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.61.

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.