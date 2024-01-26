Short Interest in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Rises By 800.0%

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,200 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the December 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,052. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.94.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
