Short Interest in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Increases By 177.5%

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a growth of 177.5% from the December 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
NYSE:DPG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.90. 170,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,790. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
Further Reading
