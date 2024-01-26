Short Interest in Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Grows By 195.5%

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 195.5% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brera Stock Performance

BREA traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 124,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,514. Brera has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80.

About Brera

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

