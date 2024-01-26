Short Interest in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Declines By 62.3%

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the December 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Baosheng Media Group Price Performance
BAOS stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 19,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,314. Baosheng Media Group has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19.
About Baosheng Media Group
