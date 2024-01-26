Short Interest in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Declines By 62.3%

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the December 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BAOS stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 19,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,314. Baosheng Media Group has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. It connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

