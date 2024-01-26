Short Interest in ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Declines By 96.7%

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the December 31st total of 376,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ARB IOT Group Stock Up 2.8 %
ARBB traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,404. ARB IOT Group has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67.
ARB IOT Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ARB IOT Group
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for ARB IOT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARB IOT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.