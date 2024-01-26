Short Interest in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Declines By 39.4%

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the December 31st total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 785,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Performance

ALPN stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.57. 2,432,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,200. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpine Immune Sciences

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, insider James Paul Rickey sold 1,800 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 8,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $137,784.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Paul Rickey sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,949 shares of company stock worth $6,446,248. Company insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 745.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 429.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,887,000 after buying an additional 70,912 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.