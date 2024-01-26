Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.850-11.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $304.17. The stock had a trading volume of 745,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,982. The stock has a market cap of $77.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $314.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $936,902,000 after acquiring an additional 73,605 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 13.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,795,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $742,334,000 after acquiring an additional 321,529 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $498,336,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,249,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,879,000 after purchasing an additional 326,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

