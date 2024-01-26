ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Receives $633.48 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $737.64.

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NOW

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 16.3% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.5 %

NOW opened at $767.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $157.26 billion, a PE ratio of 91.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $405.37 and a 1-year high of $783.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $701.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $618.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.