Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 812 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,170 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,660 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,940 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,866 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,410,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,543,900. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $37.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 290.91%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

