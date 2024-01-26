Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 485 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.04. 1,990,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,863,575. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director C. Bryan Daniels purchased 64,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

