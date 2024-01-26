Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 452 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,451 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 74,645.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,236,805 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,058,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,197,690 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 39.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $715,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244,136 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock worth $613,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after buying an additional 15,279,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.95. 5,569,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,166,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

LUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.47.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

