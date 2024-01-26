Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 357 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 8.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 40.5% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 305,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 53,196 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on IP. Truist Financial boosted their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.22.

International Paper Trading Down 0.8 %

IP stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 1.03. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

