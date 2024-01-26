Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 271 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 6,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Textron by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Textron by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 393.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $84.72. 735,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,105. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $86.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

TXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

View Our Latest Report on TXT

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.