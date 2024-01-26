Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 253 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Loews news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $571,032.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $3,380,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,946,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,939,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $571,032.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on L. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

L stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.94. 324,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,495. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 4.28%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

