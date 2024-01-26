Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,839,000 after buying an additional 46,146 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Snap-on by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Snap-on by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of SNA traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.76. The company had a trading volume of 84,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,343. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.50 and its 200-day moving average is $271.69. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $226.68 and a twelve month high of $297.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.86 dividend. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.