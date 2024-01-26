Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $99,000 Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.73. 374,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,912. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.89 and a 52 week high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

