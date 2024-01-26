Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $91,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,487,905,000 after acquiring an additional 433,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,804,000 after acquiring an additional 276,958 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,996,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $442,408,000 after acquiring an additional 195,975 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,603,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,929,000 after acquiring an additional 67,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

SWKS traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.98. The stock had a trading volume of 786,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,104. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $497,377.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,095.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

