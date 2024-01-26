Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth about $1,068,000. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 15,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 22,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,767. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LW. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

