Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on PPG Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for PPG Industries in a research note issued on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.83. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.46 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.86.

NYSE:PPG opened at $142.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.30 and a 200 day moving average of $138.62. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.79%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 588.5% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

