Seaport Res Ptn Downgrades Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) to Neutral

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MTH. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush downgraded Meritage Homes from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $166.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.82. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $179.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.33.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 19.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is presently 4.99%.

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $900,473,000 after purchasing an additional 77,344 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,382,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,472,000 after acquiring an additional 96,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 826,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

