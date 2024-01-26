Scotiabank Reiterates C$22.00 Price Target for Canfor (TSE:CFP)

Scotiabank set a C$22.00 target price on Canfor (TSE:CFP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CFP has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canfor from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Canfor from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Canfor from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.60.

CFP traded up C$0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching C$16.99. 98,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,598. Canfor has a one year low of C$13.41 and a one year high of C$27.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.91.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.69) by C$0.53. Canfor had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canfor will post 0.4005401 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

