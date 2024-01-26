Scotiabank Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Pan American Silver in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PAAS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. CIBC set a $25.00 price objective on Pan American Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

NYSE PAAS opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $19.84.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.22 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,955,000 after purchasing an additional 35,271,958 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 53.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,191,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,362,403 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 65.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,968,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,177,000 after buying an additional 3,142,729 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 41.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,329 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 447.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,513,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

