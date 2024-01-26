Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.25

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.25 and last traded at $47.23, with a volume of 39764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.15.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab 1000 Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHK. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

