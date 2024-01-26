Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Barclays

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SLB. Societe Generale began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.31.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $52.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.54. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,071 shares of company stock worth $5,547,242 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

