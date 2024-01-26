Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) CAO Howard Guild Sells 22,853 Shares

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.65. 3,839,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,724,537. The firm has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.31.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

