Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Short Interest Down 31.6% in January

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $6.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.27. 1,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $45.61 and a twelve month high of $95.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SOAGY. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

