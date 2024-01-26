Sapphire Price Tops $0.0099 on Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded up 49.5% against the US dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $15.82 million and $3,742.12 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,271.25 or 0.05401180 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00078308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00029165 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00023094 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00014147 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,626,065,210 coins and its circulating supply is 1,605,435,787 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

