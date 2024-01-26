Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Sells $110,040.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) COO Brian Millham sold 393 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Millham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Brian Millham sold 14,515 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $4,122,260.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Brian Millham sold 1,678 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total transaction of $445,324.42.

On Friday, December 22nd, Brian Millham sold 5,870 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total transaction of $1,567,290.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Brian Millham sold 1,745 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $392,363.25.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CRM traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $281.37. 2,285,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,422,549. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.65 and a 12-month high of $285.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $272.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

